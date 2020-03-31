Nearly 300 foreigners who attended Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

India is likely to blacklist about 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. These foreigners were among around 8,000 people who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz facility in March.


