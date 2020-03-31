Global  

1830 people, including 281 foreigners, evacuated from Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin

Zee News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Amid the rising controversy over congregation of around 2,000 people at Islamic outfit Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in India, the Centre confirmed on Tuesday (March 30) that a total of 1,830 people, including 281 foreigners were present at the building defying the lockdown.
