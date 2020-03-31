Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank grant 3-month moratorium to customers on EMI/interest payment on loans to deal with coronavirus crisis
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Leading banks like Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank and the IDBI Bank took to Twitter to inform their customers that have provided a three-month moratorium on payment of EMIs, interest on loans. terms loans etc.