Tracking COVID-19 'super spreader': From J-K to Tablighi event in Delhi and back via UP

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
A Srinagar-based businessman travelled by air, train and road to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and back to Jammu and Kashmir before he died of COVID-19, and may have infected many others, including a doctor battling for life in a Jammu hospital, officials said on Tuesday. The businessman, who travelled to Delhi to attend a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, died on March 26.
