Tracking COVID-19 'super spreader': From J-K to Tablighi event in Delhi and back via UP
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () A Srinagar-based businessman travelled by air, train and road to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and back to Jammu and Kashmir before he died of COVID-19, and may have infected many others, including a doctor battling for life in a Jammu hospital, officials said on Tuesday. The businessman, who travelled to Delhi to attend a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, died on March 26.
From a rise in cases to emptying of the Nizamuddin Markaz, here are the top updates from Delhi regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The religious gathering in the heart of the national capital during the pandemic has sent alarm bells ringing with positive cases being found not just in Delhi, but also in...
