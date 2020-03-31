Global  

Domestic abuse cases rise as lockdown turns into captivity for many women

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
New Delhi: Domestic violence cases in India have increased since the March 24 lockdown with husbands venting their frustration on wives, who have no escape from their abusers, say experts.

India has been under a three-week lockdown since March 24 with its 1.3 billion people instructed to stay home in view of the coronavirus...
