Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra government warns people against spreading rumours on April Fool`s Day

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra government warns people against spreading rumours on April Fool`s Day

Zee News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to infect and kill people nationwide, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday warned against spreading of any rumours on April 1 (April fool's day). 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai woman caught using foot to push lift button amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Thai woman caught using foot to push lift button amid COVID-19 pandemic

A woman was caught on surveillance camera using her foot to press the lift button amid the coronavirus pandemic in Thailand. The shopper in a white top was walking to the elevator with her friend in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:29Published
Huge flames as East London flat catches fire amid coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Huge flames as East London flat catches fire amid coronavirus lockdown

London's emergency services tackled to contain a blaze, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a flat above a Sainsbury's supermarket in Shoreditch, East London. Dozens of firefighters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra government warns people against spreading rumours on April Fool's Day

As the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to infect and kill people nationwide, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday warned against spreading of any...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Celebs Getting Knocked Up & Giving Birth Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With the coronavirus spreading by the day, you'd think people would think twice about having kids right about now -- but it's full steam ahead for Hollywood on...
TMZ.com Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle TimesTiverton Mid Devon GazetteRIA Nov.

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.