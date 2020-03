Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 1,548 people have been evacuated from Nizamudddin markaz (centre) here of which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed coronavirus symptoms. In a digital press conference, the chief minister said 1,107 people, who attended religious congregation in Nizamudddin West, have been quarantined. 👓 View full article