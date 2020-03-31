Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha govt to defer salary of CM, ministers, MLAs and babus Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As negative impact of the lockdown enforced to contain Covid-19 looms large on the state’s economy, the Naveen Patnaik government on Tuesday announced deferment in the salary of CM, ministers, netas and officers like IAS, IPS and IFS. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this