Covid-19: Ambulance drivers, EMT staff on strike in UP's Prayagraj

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Around 86 ambulance drivers associated with 102 and 108 and EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) staff on Tuesday afternoon went on strike alleging that they were not provided mask, gloves and sanitizers while performing their duties.
