Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 35, total cases 1,397

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.
