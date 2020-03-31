Covid-19 outbreak: Nizamuddin congregation participants stayed in 16 mosques in Delhi, police writes to city govt
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () The Delhi Police's special branch on Tuesday wrote to the city government for taking immediate action with regard to people, including foreign nationals, who stayed in 16 mosques in the national capital after taking part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin which has turned out to be a Covid-19 hotspot, officials said.
Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain updated on the number of COVID-19+ cases from Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Jain said, out of 32 cases tested positive in the last 24 hours, 29 tested positive from Nizamuddin’s religious gathering. Jain said the number is expected to rise. Meanwhile, Karnataka...