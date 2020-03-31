Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Covid-19 outbreak: Nizamuddin congregation participants stayed in 16 mosques in Delhi, police writes to city govt

Covid-19 outbreak: Nizamuddin congregation participants stayed in 16 mosques in Delhi, police writes to city govt

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Delhi Police's special branch on Tuesday wrote to the city government for taking immediate action with regard to people, including foreign nationals, who stayed in 16 mosques in the national capital after taking part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin which has turned out to be a Covid-19 hotspot, officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Nizamuddin: 29 tests positive in Delhi from Markaz, 11 COVID-19+ in Karnataka

Nizamuddin: 29 tests positive in Delhi from Markaz, 11 COVID-19+ in Karnataka 03:28

 Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain updated on the number of COVID-19+ cases from Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Jain said, out of 32 cases tested positive in the last 24 hours, 29 tested positive from Nizamuddin’s religious gathering. Jain said the number is expected to rise. Meanwhile, Karnataka...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.