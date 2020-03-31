Coronavirus pandemic: Iconic pop band Backstreet Boys perform I Want It That Way for coronavirus-benefit virtual concert

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a virtual event, the Backstreet Boys teamed up online to perform I Want it that Way (their biggest hit song along with I'll Never Break Your Heart) as a benefit programme to raise support and relief for Americans who've been affected by coronavirus 👓 View full article



