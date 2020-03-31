Coronavirus pandemic: Iconic pop band Backstreet Boys perform I Want It That Way for coronavirus-benefit virtual concert

Global  

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
In a virtual event, the Backstreet Boys teamed up online to perform I Want it that Way (their biggest hit song along with I'll Never Break Your Heart) as a benefit programme to raise support and relief for Americans who've been affected by coronavirus
 An independent Hollywood music hot spot which was forced to shut its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic will be taking part in an online music festival that begins Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

