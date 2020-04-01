Global  

200 from Gujarat suspected to have attended Delhi's Nizamuddin event

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Over 200 from Gujarat are suspected to have attended the religious congregation held at Nizamuddin, which has unleashed Coronavirus across states in India, top state government sources said.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Nizamuddin | ‘Highly irresponsible’: Kejriwal seeks action against organisers

Nizamuddin | ‘Highly irresponsible’: Kejriwal seeks action against organisers 05:05

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 1,548 people have been evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz (centre) hereof which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed virus symptoms. He said that out of 97 cases in the city, 24 were those who took part in the congregation earlier this month....

