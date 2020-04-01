PVR, Reliance Retail invoke 'Act of God', won't pay rent

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PVR Cinemas, India's largest multiplex chain with more than 870 screens, has decided to inform malls and landlords that they would be invoking 'force majeure' clause in its rental contract to not pay rent for the entire period of shutdown across the country. One of India's top retailers, Reliance Retail, too may invoke the same clause to not pay rent, sources say.


