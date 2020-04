Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Treatment for Covid-19 will be free in the state from Wednesday under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). The state will bear the cost of treatment of even those who don’t have the MJPJAY card or fall under the BPL category, TOI has learnt. Additionally, the state has extended the insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh per family to each member of the household. 👓 View full article