Coronavirus pandemic: Rishi Kapoor wants emergency to be declared; says, 'we need the military out' — read tweet Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Looking at this scenario, Rishi Kapoor feels that emergency needs to be declared and the military should be sent out on roads to control the people who are following the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat? 02:00 Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has posted a cryptic tweet on the uncertainty of what might happen tomorrow. Even though he did not mention any particular event or incident, his tweet has left netizens speculating if he is referring to the ongoing Tablighi Jamaat row in the wake of the escalating COVID-19...

