Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Nizamuddin Markaz head Maulana Saad agreed to vacate building after NSA Ajit Doval paid a visit at 2 AM: Sources

Nizamuddin Markaz head Maulana Saad agreed to vacate building after NSA Ajit Doval paid a visit at 2 AM: Sources

Zee News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet Maulana Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz, and convince him to vacate the Banglewali Masjid in New Delhi after repeated pleas by Delhi Police and other security agencies failed to impress Maulana Saad, who is also the head of Tablighi Jamaat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PRIYADARSHIVIK3

प्रियदर्शी विकाश🚩🚩🚩 T P N RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #NizamuddinMarkaz head Maulana Saad agreed to vacate building after NSA Ajit Doval paid a visit at 2 AM: Sources https:… 2 seconds ago

Anushkashukla0

°•°Anushka Shukla RT @AdityaRajKaul: NSA Ajit Doval comes to the rescue yet again. When the Nizamuddin Markaz leadership of #TablighiJamaat resisted for days… 6 seconds ago

Swamijitweets

Swami Nishchalanand 🇮🇳 Does NeoGandhi @narendramodi's #सबकाविश्वास appeasement give a petty #Maulana status equal to #CentralGovt that… https://t.co/MDeoJ6Efgi 15 seconds ago

avanish_231

avanish mishra RT @iyer_sk: When Maulana Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz, refused to yield to pleas from Delhi Police and security agencies to vacate the… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.