US, Italy strain more virulent than one in India: Top microbiologists
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () The strain of new coronavirus in India is not as virulent as the ones which are devastating Italy, Spain and the US. In an in depth genomic analysis of rapidly revolving SARS-CoV-2(COVID-19) viruses, top Indian microbiologist Rup Lal, and his team of 16 scientists have discovered that strain found in India, matches with the sequence of new coronavirus found in Wuhan, and is less virulent.
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know. In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about India’s COVID-19 status, Indian Navy’s miracle design – a ventilator to help 6 at a time, a study on how India’s lockdown can be made more...