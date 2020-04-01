'Insult is heaped on injury': Omar Abdullah slams government over new J&K domicile rule

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticised the govt's new domicile rule for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "Insult is heaped on the injury when we see the law offers none of the protections that had been promised," Abdullah tweeted responding to government's notification defining new rules for domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir. 👓 View full article



