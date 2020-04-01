'Insult is heaped on injury': Omar Abdullah slams government over new J&K domicile rule
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticised the govt's new domicile rule for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "Insult is heaped on the injury when we see the law offers none of the protections that had been promised," Abdullah tweeted responding to government's notification defining new rules for domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Centre has defined new domicile rule for the UT of J&K, months after revoking its special status on August 5 last year. The latest government order defines domicile as an administrative category rather than an identity-based residency. Now govt jobs will be reserved only for domiciles of the UT....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: 'Insult is heaped on injury': Omar Abdullah slams government over new J&K domicile rule https://t.co/2024ECmfo2 4 minutes ago
India.com In another tweet, Omar Abdullah said the Central government should find some time to release Mehbooba Mufti, Sagar… https://t.co/sV4jM1SpKM 6 minutes ago
Aditya Pradhan ‘Insult is heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah slams Centre over new domicile rules for J&K | India News,The Indian Ex… https://t.co/5x4G8c9QIr 13 minutes ago
Balachandran V He is talking like JK is his ancestor's property inherited by him. It is high time he is to be booked for Tihar.… https://t.co/tDNG6k7T9i 16 minutes ago
Kashmir Horizon ‘Insult is heaped on injury’: Omar on new domicile rules for J&K https://t.co/WRNvJUBrFb 22 minutes ago