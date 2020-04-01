Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 'Insult is heaped on injury': Omar Abdullah slams government over new J&K domicile rule

'Insult is heaped on injury': Omar Abdullah slams government over new J&K domicile rule

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticised the govt's new domicile rule for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "Insult is heaped on the injury when we see the law offers none of the protections that had been promised," Abdullah tweeted responding to government's notification defining new rules for domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Govt changes rule for J&K domicile months after revoking special staus | Oneindia News

Govt changes rule for J&K domicile months after revoking special staus | Oneindia News 01:44

 The Centre has defined new domicile rule for the UT of J&K, months after revoking its special status on August 5 last year. The latest government order defines domicile as an administrative category rather than an identity-based residency. Now govt jobs will be reserved only for domiciles of the UT....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: 'Insult is heaped on injury': Omar Abdullah slams government over new J&K domicile rule https://t.co/2024ECmfo2 4 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com In another tweet, Omar Abdullah said the Central government should find some time to release Mehbooba Mufti, Sagar… https://t.co/sV4jM1SpKM 6 minutes ago

adie_pradhan

Aditya Pradhan ‘Insult is heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah slams Centre over new domicile rules for J&K | India News,The Indian Ex… https://t.co/5x4G8c9QIr 13 minutes ago

Balacha54900887

Balachandran V He is talking like JK is his ancestor's property inherited by him. It is high time he is to be booked for Tihar.… https://t.co/tDNG6k7T9i 16 minutes ago

KashmirHorizon

Kashmir Horizon ‘Insult is heaped on injury’: Omar on new domicile rules for J&K https://t.co/WRNvJUBrFb 22 minutes ago

alternatekash

Alternate Kashmir ‘Insult is heaped on injury’: #OmarAbdullah slams Centre’s new #domicilerules https://t.co/7NaNHNtk7W 25 minutes ago

worldnews911

World News ‘Insult is heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah slams government over new J&K domicile rule https://t.co/N66imm12G6 31 minutes ago

Life247News

NewsLife247 ‘Insult is heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah slams Centre over new domicile rules for J&K https://t.co/osPED2uATv https://t.co/ogblbyAr4w 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.