Centre amends domicile rules for J&K, makes everyone living in UT for 15 years eligible Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Union government on Tuesday notified new rules defining domicile for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, saying any person residing in Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years is now eleigible for domicile. The Union government also said that children of officials working in Jammu and Kashmir for minimum 10 years and migrants who fulfill the stated conditions will also be eligible for domicile. 👓 View full article

