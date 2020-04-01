Global  

Coronavirus scare: Punjab's nabha residents shower flowers on sanitation worker amid lockdown

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming video where residents of Punjab's Nabha can be seen showering flowers on a sanitation worker from their terraces in order to express their gratitude for his service during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.



Pleased to see the...
