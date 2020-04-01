CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister

CBSE will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced.

