Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister

CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
CBSE will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

balajit328

BALAJI RT @the_hindu: Just In | CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries. 39 seconds ago

sweta_behera

Sweta Behera Bhatt RT @firstpost: The Central Board of Secondary Education (#CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which a… 3 minutes ago

jaisub007

Jai Shanker RT @SwadhinSengupta: CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister ⁦@DrRPNishank⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ CBSE must conduc… 3 minutes ago

udayavani_web

Udayavani CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister #CoronavirusOutbreakindia… https://t.co/sCGEkre2MO 4 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost The Central Board of Secondary Education (#CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subject… https://t.co/Xfdhg1KyUI 7 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 Board exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister https://t.co/CfKxXhf16F https://t.co/wYLe9InKJC 8 minutes ago

TANMOYBOURI3

TANMOY BOURI RT @Onmanorama: CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams only for main subjects https://t.co/kalRwdMoxp 10 minutes ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline CBSE Board to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects https://t.co/ZlRsZeqBEH https://t.co/fXZrjmVIuX 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.