Delhi govt will track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check movement: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Zee News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it will track the mobile phones of people under quarantine, due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, to check their movement. Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added that a total of 14,345 phone numbers have been given to the Delhi Police.
