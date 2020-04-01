Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for copy-pasting New York-based author's tweet on Oscar-winning film Parasite

Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for copy-pasting New York-based author's tweet on Oscar-winning film Parasite

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Urvashi Rautela is once again trolled for copy-pasting New York-based author's tweet on Oscar-winning film Parasite. Check out the whole story to find out more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for copy-pasting New York-based author’s tweet on Oscar-winning film Parasite… https://t.co/ljnHGyMsr6 3 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for copy-pasting New York-based author's tweet on Oscar-winning film Parasite… https://t.co/PTPfeIOmT0 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.