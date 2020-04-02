Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad asks followers to follow government orders, says he is in quarantine
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () The head of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad, on Thursday (April 2) released an audio message saying he is in isolation following the advise of doctors. It is to be noted that Maulana Saad has been booked by the Delhi Police for a congregation linked to a coronavirus case cluster at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin.
N ITS BRIEFING ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICM, HEALTHY MINISTRY DENOUNCED THE VIOLENCE AGAINST THE HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. THE MINISTRY SAID THAT THE MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS ARE WORKING IN THE FRONTLINES, BATTLING AGAINST #COVID19. MAULANA SAAD KHANDHLAWI, THE CHIEF OF TABLIGHI JAMAAT, HAS URGED THE...
