Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad asks followers to follow government orders, says he is in quarantine

Zee News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The head of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad, on Thursday (April 2) released an audio message saying he is in isolation following the advise of doctors. It is to be noted that Maulana Saad has been booked by the Delhi Police for a congregation linked to a coronavirus case cluster at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin.
