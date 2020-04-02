Global  

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Ram Navami

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Taking to Twitter, President wrote that the ideal life of Lord Rama gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth, and friendship.
