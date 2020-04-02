Global  

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad says he is in quarantine, asks followers to cooperate with government

DNA Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
In Delhi, the total number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 152. Out of the 152 cases, 53 attended the Nizamuddin congregation.
Chief of Tablighi Jamaat urges followers to cooperate with the Govt to coronavirus | Oneindia News

Chief of Tablighi Jamaat urges followers to cooperate with the Govt to coronavirus | Oneindia News 02:30

 MAULANA SAAD KHANDHLAWI, THE CHIEF OF TABLIGHI JAMAAT, HAS URGED THE...

