PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Ministers, through video conferencing, to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the meeting.
 Amid the coronavirus threat, Hindustan Times brings you updates from the day on the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with Chief Ministers of different states to discuss the pandemic threat. Meanwhile, it was announced that PM Cares Fund will now accept foreign...

