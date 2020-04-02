Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: Former Hazroori Ragi of Golden Temple dies after being tested positive

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Former Hazoori Ragi of the Golden Temple Giani Nirmal Singh, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, passed away this morning. "Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar has passed away at around 4.30 am today. Nirmal Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday," said KBS Sidhu,...
