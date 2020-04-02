Congress playing petty politics over COVID-19, misleading people: Amit Shah

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Vs Meenakshi Lekhi over Delhi violence in Lok Sabha



BJP and Congress engaged in a fierce war of words during the debate on Delhi violence in Lok Sabha. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed PM Modi and Amit Shah over the violence and said that the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:08 Published on March 11, 2020 Youth Congress demands Amit Shah's Resignation



Youth Congress demands Amit Shah's Resignation Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:44 Published on March 2, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources 'Congress playing petty politics': Amit Shah on Sonia Gandhi's 'unplanned' lockdown comment Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress President Sonia Gandhi to not 'play petty politics' as the nation battles with the coronavirus crisis after the...

DNA 4 days ago



Cong playing petty politics over Covid-19: Shah Amit Shah's comments came hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi criticised the government for the "unplanned" implementation of the countrywide lockdown,...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago





Tweets about this