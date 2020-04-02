Global  

Air India to operate special flights for foreigners stuck in India due to lockdown

DNA Thursday, 2 April 2020
Earlier, Special Air India flights have also brought back Indians stranded in coronavirus affected countries like Italy, Iran, China.
