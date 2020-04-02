Global  

400 COVID-19 cases with linkage to Tablighi Jamaat found: Health Ministry

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
"Till now, maximum cases of 173 were found in Tamil Nadu. 11 cases in Rajasthan, 9 cases from Andaman and Nicobar, 47 cases in Delhi, 2 cases in Puducherry, 22 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 33 cases in Telangana, 67 cases in Andhra and 16 cases in Assam," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
