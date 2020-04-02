Global  

TV viewership soars to record levels amid virus lockdown

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Television viewership jumped by 37 per cent to record levels for the week to March 27, led by more watching by males and greater consumption of news and infotainment genres, industry body BARC said on Thursday.
