COVID-19: Over 400 more test positive; PM hints at 'staggered' exit post 21-day lockdown

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Pitching for efforts on a war footing to identify and isolate COVID-19 hotspots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hinted at a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown after the 21-day period ends on April 14 while the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the deadly virus infection crossed 2,300 with at least 73 deaths.
News video: DJ Jazzy Jeff Hints He Has Coronavirus As He Battles Pneumonia

DJ Jazzy Jeff Hints He Has Coronavirus As He Battles Pneumonia 01:34

 COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. From Prince Charles and actor Tom Hanks to singer-songwriter John Prine and Geto Boys legend Scarface, celebrities left and right are revealing their positive test results. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover:...

