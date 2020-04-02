Global  

Coronavirus scare: 328 new cases of COVID-19 reported across India; total tally at 1,965

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
As many as 328 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths have been reported since Wednesday, the Centre said on Thursday. A total of 1,965 cases have been reported in the country so far.

"328 new cases of COVID-19 (/topic/covid-19) and 12 deaths have been reported since Wednesday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to...
