Delhi govt seeks police deployment in hospitals, quarantine centres as Markaz COVID-19 patients create law and order problem

Zee News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
In a letter to Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi govt statted that the commotion in the hospitals is becoming very difficult for the hospital staff to handle.
