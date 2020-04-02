Tablighi Jamaat patients making lewd gestures at nurses, roaming nude in hospital: Ghaziabad CMO writes to police

pranay sabat RT @gauravbh: Shame on them. #TablighiJamaat patients making vulgar signs, roaming nude inside hospital: Ghaziabad CMO tells police https… 17 seconds ago

Anshul Mishra RT @amritabhinder: " “The Jamaati patients put under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at the hospital's isolation ward have… 1 minute ago

Anshul Mishra RT @SwarajyaMag: Tablighi Jamaat Patients Make Obscene Gestures, Roam Nude, Demand Bidi From Nurses: Ghaziabad CMO Tells Police https://t.… 1 minute ago

Swati RT @ashokepandit: The silence of @PritishNandy @ShekharGupta @_sabanaqvi & the entire cabal at such times is much more dangerous. Tablighi… 2 minutes ago

Vivek Singh RT @Soumyadipta: The accusations are shocking. Can't imagine the mental condition of the nurses who have been tasked to look after the #Tab… 2 minutes ago

Priyamvada #AlohaForever🌺🤙🏽🧢 Democracy is great but there are times when unchecked anarchy is hard to control. Such kinds of actions require str… https://t.co/KFxqEXL46Z 2 minutes ago