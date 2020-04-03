Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic: Amitabh Bachchan warns fans against COVID-19 by sharing a song from his blockbuster film, Coolie

Bollywood Life Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan currently has biggies under his belt, which includes Brahmastra, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo
