Coronavirus latest update: 2,301 total cases, 56 dead in India

According to the latest update by the ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,301 by Friday morning. There were 2,088 active cases, 157 people were cured and 56 people died. Globally, the number of coronavirus infected people crossed the one million mark on Thursday.

