Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus latest update: 2,301 total cases, 56 dead in India

Coronavirus latest update: 2,301 total cases, 56 dead in India

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
According to the latest update by the ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,301 by Friday morning. There were 2,088 active cases, 157 people were cured and 56 people died. Globally, the number of coronavirus infected people crossed the one million mark on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Latest: At Least 2,331 Cases, 36 Deaths & Record Unemployment Claims

Coronavirus Latest: At Least 2,331 Cases, 36 Deaths & Record Unemployment Claims 02:47

 Coronavirus Latest: At Least 2,331 Cases, 36 Deaths & Record Unemployment Claims

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mridul_rm

. RT @BNODesk: UPDATE: New York City reports 165 coronavirus deaths since morning update, raising city's total to 1,562 https://t.co/ACTvkkQ0… 1 minute ago

pvrakesh89

pvrakesh Times of India: Coronavirus latest update: 2,301 total cases, 56 dead in India. https://t.co/qu0V8WQj4H via @GoogleNews 12 minutes ago

XLepain

Xavier RT @letradingfr: UPDATE ☠ : #NewYorkCity reports 165 #coronavirus deaths since morning update, raising city's total to 1,562 https://t.co/N… 13 minutes ago

letradingfr

LeTrading.fr UPDATE ☠ : #NewYorkCity reports 165 #coronavirus deaths since morning update, raising city's total to 1,562 https://t.co/NvozooaOCX 14 minutes ago

Bheem11511103

Bheem Coronavirus latest update: 2,301 total cases, 56 dead in India https://t.co/KmYl0rmLgT via @timesofindia 26 minutes ago

vikas1689

Vikas 🇮🇳 RT @BNODesk: UPDATE: New Jersey reports 3,335 new cases of coronavirus and 182 new deaths, raising total to 25,590 cases and 537 dead https… 43 minutes ago

ElCanguro76

BWGraham RT @7NewsBrisbane: The latest coronavirus update in Queensland. The tally climbed by 39 new cases overnight, taking the total number to 873… 46 minutes ago

AmitRAY15691446

Amit RAY Coronavirus latest update: 2,301 total cases, 56 dead in India https://t.co/fxCNimMVnF via @timesofindia 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.