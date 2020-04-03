Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Sanjay Dutt shares his inspiring fitness mantra with his fans — watch video

Friday, 3 April 2020
Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself working out during the lockdown. Sporting black workout wear, he is seen walking and jogging in the less than a minute video.
News video: BEST FRIENDS Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan HUMBLE REQUEST To Fans On Staying Home In Lockdown Period

BEST FRIENDS Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan HUMBLE REQUEST To Fans On Staying Home In Lockdown Period 06:21

 Sanjay Dutt has requested fans to stay home and to follow government's orders with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan APPEALING Fans To Do The Same. Watch the video to see what they have to say.

