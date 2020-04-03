As air gets cleaner, Himachal’s Dhauladhar mountain is visible from Jalandhar Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bhavik Shah RT @IndianExpress: Himachal’s Dhauladhar mountain is now visible from Jalandhar https://t.co/hM7XkBuErj 31 seconds ago Madhu As air gets cleaner, Himachal’s Dhauladhar mountain is visible from Jalandhar and near by areas !!! https://t.co/OVg5dTJV7U 1 minute ago