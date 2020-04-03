Global  

Ghaziabad: Tabligh Jamaat members misbehave with nurses; UP govt to invoke NSA

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at the district hospital allegedly misbehaved with the nurses, making lewd remarks and dropping their pants, provoking Uttar Pradesh government's decision to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against them. They were later shifted to a temporary isolation ward at a private educational institute.
