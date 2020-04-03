Global  

Tata Group provides accommodation at its Mumbai hotels for medical staff treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients

Zee News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The rooms have been made available across five hotels in Mumbai namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President and Ginger MIDC Andheri.
