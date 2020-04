COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi has prepared 328 relief centres to accommodate 57,000 people, says CM Arvind Kejriwal Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a total of 384 cases have been found in Delhi, following a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours in the capital. πŸ‘“ View full article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that 91 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the capital in the last 24 hours taking the total to 384. He added that 59 of the 384 are those who contracted the disease abroad while 259 are linked to the Tablighi Markaz.

