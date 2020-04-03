Global  

SC employees take salary cut to contribute Rs 1 crore to PM Cares Fund

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Supreme Court employees, except the class IV employees, took a salary cut to together contribute Rs 1.06 crore to PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM Cares) Fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and help poor and destitute patients in need of food and healthcare.
