SC employees take salary cut to contribute Rs 1 crore to PM Cares Fund
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Supreme Court employees, except the class IV employees, took a salary cut to together contribute Rs 1.06 crore to PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM Cares) Fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and help poor and destitute patients in need of food and healthcare.
