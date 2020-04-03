"THIS GYM IS NOT OPEN STAY HOME STAY SAFE," read the sign on backdoor of the venue, which Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were frequently seen visiting pre-lockdown

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez gets VIP access to a gym closed to the public… https://t.co/Bs7Wf4rJVc 16 minutes ago Nathalie V Martin Seriously? @JLo @AROD you guys are so disappointing! Have you no shame? Going to a gym, during a global pandemic. W… https://t.co/ki6kT2aG9D 21 hours ago Teri Thompson RT @MOKNYC: Trump seeks out A-Rod's opinion on coronavirus pandemic; A-Rod suggests Dr. Galea with a stanozolol and HGH cocktail @CRedRojo… 6 days ago Michael O'Keeffe Trump seeks out A-Rod's opinion on coronavirus pandemic; A-Rod suggests Dr. Galea with a stanozolol and HGH cocktai… https://t.co/4JyV9cfo7T 6 days ago Curtis Olson RN✌🏽😷☕️ RT @ChrisJohnsonMD: Well this is typical: "President Donald Trump called up former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez and his fiancée, Jennif… 6 days ago Christopher Johnson Well this is typical: "President Donald Trump called up former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez and his fiancée, Je… https://t.co/ML7md8om3m 6 days ago hardknoxfirst President Trump Reportedly Called Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez to Discuss #COVID-19 Pandemic Response… https://t.co/MJPCyKhhyw 6 days ago