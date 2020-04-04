Global  

Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

DNA Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
A joint team of Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in Manzgam area of Kulgram district after getting specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.
Raky RT @NooriBadat: Three terrorists were killed and an #Army jawan has been injured today morning in an encounter with security forces in Jamm… 2 hours ago

Maj Gen Brajesh Kr RT @SabahKashmiri: Four terrorists belonging to terror outfit #HizbulMujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces in #Jammu… 3 hours ago

Sabah Kashmiri Four terrorists belonging to terror outfit #HizbulMujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces in… https://t.co/w4o0fPdxpS 3 hours ago

Sreekala Kamalanandan RT @SwarajyaMag: J&K: Three Terrorists Killed In An Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces In Kulgam District https://t.co/M4XxrRZwNW 19 hours ago

Manish Shukla Four terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen killed in encounter in JK. #HizbulMujahideen @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/n9aGUqWBkp 21 hours ago

#CancerDoc AjayMehta MD RT @SwarajyaMag: J&K: Three Terrorists Killed In An Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces In Kulgam District https://t.co/M4XxrSh7Fu 23 hours ago

Mohika RT @airnewsalerts: #JammuAndKashmir: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Damhal Hanjipora of Kulgam district. 23 hours ago

Gaurav RT @dna: Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam https://t.co/JNGrvm7n03 1 day ago

