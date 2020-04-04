Global  

Photos: From Jalandhar rooftops, Dhauladhar in full glory

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The residents of Doaba, Punjab’s region which falls between the Satluj and the Beas, did not require any equipment to measure air quality on Friday and a rare spectacle was enough for it. The Dhauladhar range was visible from rooftops in Jalandhar and most towns in Doaba and it was not just the shining snow-clad mountaintops, but the entire range which was visible.
👓 View full article
