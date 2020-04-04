Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India reach 2902, death toll at 68 - highest spike in last 24 hours

Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India reach 2902, death toll at 68 - highest spike in last 24 hours

Zee News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases in India witnessed the biggest jump on Saturday (April 4, 2020) as the number of cases rose to 2902. 601 cases were reported in past 24 hours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Top Coronavirus Cases By State

Coronavirus Update: U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Top Coronavirus Cases By State 02:10

 Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.