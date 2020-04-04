Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian Railways plans to resume services after lockdown, starts accepting bookings for journeys after April 15 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

As per the information railways running staff, guards, TTE, safety personnel, and other officials have been asked to be ready to resume services after the Coronavirus lockdown ends. While resumption in Indian Railways passenger operations is expected, the trains will start running only after the national transporter receives a notification from the government. 👓 View full article

