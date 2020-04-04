Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian Railways plans to resume services after lockdown, starts accepting bookings for journeys after April 15

Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian Railways plans to resume services after lockdown, starts accepting bookings for journeys after April 15

Zee News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
As per the information railways running staff, guards, TTE, safety personnel, and other officials have been asked to be ready to resume services after the Coronavirus lockdown ends. While resumption in Indian Railways passenger operations is expected, the trains will start running only after the national transporter receives a notification from the government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Indian sand artist creates tribute to country's medics amid coronavirus pandemic

Indian sand artist creates tribute to country's medics amid coronavirus pandemic 01:09

 Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattanaik has created this tribute to the country's medics who are on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.